India reports 1,67,059 new COVID infections, 959 deaths; daily positivity rate dropped to 11.69 pc

India registered a sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases as 1,67,059 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, informed Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India on Monday reported 2,09,918 fresh COVID-19 cases and 959 fatalities.

As per the health ministry, there was a decline in the daily positivity rate to 11.69 per cent from 15.77 per cent on Monday. The weekly positivity rate also dipped to 15.25 per cent from 15.75 per cent yesterday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 17,43,059 while the active cases account for 4.20 per cent of total cases.

With 2,54,076 recoveries from the infection reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,92,30,198.

The recovery rate of the country has also improved to 94.60 per cent from 94.37 per cent on Monday.

However, with the addition of 1,192 new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,96,242.

As many as 14,28,672 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. Over 73.06 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,66,68,48,204 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

