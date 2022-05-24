India reports 1,675 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported a marginal decline at 1,675 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours against the previous day's count of 2,022, the Union Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported 31 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,490.

The active caseload of the country stands at 14,841 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,635 patients in the span of 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,00,737. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has slightly increased to 0.41 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.49 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,07,626 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.74 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.52 crore.