India reports 2,35,532 Covid cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours

India on Saturday reported a marginal decline with 2,35,532 new Covid cases registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In the same time span, 871 additional fatalities were also reported which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,93,198.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stood at 20,04,333, accounting for 4.91 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,35,939 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,83,60,710. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 17,59,434 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 72.57 crore.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 16.89 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 13.39 per cent.

With the administration of over 17,59,434 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 165.04 crore as of Saturday morning.

