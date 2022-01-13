India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally reaches 5,488

India recorded as many as 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections and 380 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

With this, the total active cases tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 11,17,531. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is at 13.11 per cent. Active cases account for 3.08 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 69.73 crore total tests were conducted so far wherein a weekly positivity rate of 10.80 per cent was observed.

Following up, as many as 84,825 new recoveries from this virus were reported in the country. With this, the total recoveries who were infected with COVID-19 moved up to 3,47,15,361. Moreover, the recovery rate is currently at 95.59 per cent.

A total of 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,367), followed by Rajasthan (792) and Delhi (549). About 2,162 patients infected with the new variant have recovered.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, the health ministry informed that 154.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.