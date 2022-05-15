India reports 2,487 new Covid cases, 13 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Sunday reported 2,487 fresh Covid cases, against the 2,858 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country also reported 13 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,214.

The active caseload of the country has marginally declined to 17,692 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,878 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,79,693 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has also reported slight rise at 0.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.62 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,05,156 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.38 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.32 crore.