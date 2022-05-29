India reports 2,828 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,828 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative infection tally to 4,31,53,043, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this, the country's active caseload stood at 17,087, which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases.

The death count climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,035 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 4,26,11,370 across the country.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.60 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent.

A total of 4,74,309 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 84.97 crores of COVID tests have been conducted so far.

According to the health ministry, 193.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday informed that over 88 per cent of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme was started by the Central government on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with the COVID vaccines free of cost.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra reported the first cases of the subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As many as seven people were detected to be infected from the subvariants in Pune, four of which were infected by the B.A. 4 variant while the other three were found to be infected by B.A. 5 variant.

The earlier first cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were found in Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad respectively, confirmed the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Sunday.

BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor