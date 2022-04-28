India reports 3,303 fresh Covid cases, 39 deaths

India has recorded rise in fresh Covid cases as it logged 3,303 in past 24 hours, against 2,937 infections on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, the country has reported 39 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 523,693.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has reported decline at 16,980 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,563 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,28,126. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,97,669 tests were conducted, increasing the overall to 83.64 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.61 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise at 0.66 per cent.

As of Thursday morning, Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.40 crore.