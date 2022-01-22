India reports 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths

India reported 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.22 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The fresh infections are 9,550 less than yesterday. On Friday, India logged 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 16.65 per cent, as per the government's data released today.

With the addition of new infections recorded in the country, the active cases mounted to 21,13,365. As per the ministry, the active cases account for 5.43 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 2,42,676 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries climbed to 3,63,01,482. The recovery rate is currently at 93.31 per cent.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours is 488. The death toll is now at 4,88,884.

The country has so far registered 10,050 cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron. There is an increase of 3.69 per cent in its cases since Friday as per the ministry.

To detect the presence of the virus, 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, 71.34 crore tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 161.16 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.