India reports 3,688 new cases, 50 deaths in the last 24 hours

India continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as the country reported 3,688 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The active cases in the country increased to 18,684 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The ministry data mentioned that as many as 2,755 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,25,33,377.

The recovery rate currently is 98.74 per cent. However, the death toll climbed to 5,23,803 with 50 fresh fatalities.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 22,58,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,89,90,935.