India reports 4,518 new covid cases, 9 deaths in the last 24 hours



India on Monday reported 4,518 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs, a marginal rise against 4,270 Covid infection reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

In the same period, 9 Covid deaths were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,24,701.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also risen to 25,782 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,779 patients in the same time span took the cumulative tally to 4,26,30,852. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,78,059 tests were conducted.

As of Monday morning, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.12 crore