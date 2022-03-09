India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 4,575 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate in the country has also dipped to 0.51 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 0.62 percent.

With this, the present active caseload of India is 46,962, accounting for 0.11 percent of total cases.

A total of 77.52 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 8,97,904 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

As many as 7,416 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovery from the virus 4,24,13,566. The country has also reported 145 deaths due to COVID in the past 24 hours.

A total of 179.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The COVID cases had begun to show a significant rise following the emergence of the Omicron variant last year.