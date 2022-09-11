India reports 5,076 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 5,076 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Sunday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 47,945 which accounts for 0.11 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,970 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,19,264

The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.58 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.72 per cent.

A total of 88.94 crores tests have been conducted so far, out of which 3,20,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

So far, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 214.95 crore total vaccine doses (94.48 crores Second Dose and 17.92 crores Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 17,81,723 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor