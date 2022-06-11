India reports 8,329 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours

India reported 8,329 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, more than 745 cases than yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The active cases in the country rose to 40,370 which stood at 36,267 yesterday. The active cases are 0.09 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

With 3,44,994 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was observed to be 2.41 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.75 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 4,216 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the onset of the pandemic to 4,26,48,308. The recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent.

With the death of 10 COVID patients during this period, the death toll climbed to 5,24,757.

Over 194.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.