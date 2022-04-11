India reports 861 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported fresh 861 COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Ministry, 929 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the onset of the pandemic to 4,25,03,383. The rate of recovery is 98.76 per cent.

Six patients succumbed to the virus during this period. With this, the death toll in the country rose to 5,21,691.

As many as 2,71,211 COVID samples were tested on Sunday. The country has tested 79.41 crore tests till date. The weekly positivity rate in India is 0.23 per cent.

As far as the COVID vaccination is concerned under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 2,44,870 doses of vaccine shots were administered during the said period. A total of 1,85,74,18,827 vaccine shots have been administered in the country so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor