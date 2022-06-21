India reports 9,923 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths



India reported 9,923 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a marginal decline from the previous day's count of 12,781, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the same period, the country has reported 17 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,890.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has risen to 79,313 cases, accounting for 0.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 7,293 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,15,193. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has been reduced to 2.55 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.67 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,88,641 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.85 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.32 crore.