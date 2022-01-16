India reports over 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases, 314 fatalities in last 24 hours

India recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases and 314 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The fresh infections are 2,369 more than yesterday. On Friday, India logged 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 cases.

With the addition of new cases, the total active cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 15,50,377. Active cases account for 4.18 per cent of the total cases.

Of the total infections reported till date, 7,743 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected so far which is an increase of 28.17 per cent since yesterday.

As many as 16,65,404 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a daily positivity rate of 16.28 per cent was observed. Further, 70.24 crore total tests to detect the presence of the virus in individuals have been conducted so far in which a weekly positivity rate of 13.69 per cent was observed.

However, the death toll of those infected with the virus reached 4,86,066 with 314 more fatalities, the health ministry said.

Also, 1,38,331 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total tally to 3,50,85,721. The recovery rate is currently at 94.51 per cent.

India has, meanwhile, upscaled its vaccine drive. 156.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.