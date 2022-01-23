India reports over 3.33 lakh new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 17.78 pc

India reported 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78 per cent and 16.87 per cent respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent. The active cases account for 5.57 per cent of the total cases.

With this India's tally of cases rises to 3,92,37,264.

The new infections were 4,171 less than that reported on Saturday. India had reported 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.22 per cent yesterday.

As many as 525 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 4,89,409.

The total recoveries climbed to 3,65,60,650 with 2,59,168 people recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The country conducted 18,75,533 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative testing to 71,55,20,580.

With the administration of 71,10,445 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,61,92,84,270 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

A total of 80,10,256 precaution doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 27,07,857 were given to healthcare workers, 26,22,380 to frontline workers and 26,80,019 to those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

In the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years, which was started on January 3 this year, 4,06,33,023 vaccine doses have been given so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

