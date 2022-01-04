India, Russia discuss follow up of December bilateral, 2+2 meets

New Delhi, Jan 4 India and Russia on Tuesday discussed a followup of their top leaders annual summit as External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar talked to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"Glad to exchange New Year greetings with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov this evening.

"Discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting. Agreed to remain in regular touch," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

On the completion of five decades of the 1971 Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation and two decades of Declaration on Strategic Partnership, India, on December 6, 2021, organised the 21st India-Russia annual summit in New Delhi which was jointly chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President Vladimir Putin.

Back-to-back meetings of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation and the first 2+2 Dialogue of Foreign and Defense Ministers of India and Russia were also held in New Delhi on the same day.

In the annual summit and 2+2 meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. They underscored that as major powers with common responsibilities, this important relationship continues to be an anchor of global peace and stability. India and Russia positively assessed their multi-faceted relations that span various areas of cooperation including political and strategic, economy, energy, military and security, science and technology, culture and humanitarian cooperation, and noted that while the traditional areas of cooperation are being further strengthened, new drivers of growth have led to diversification and expansion of bilateral cooperation.

