India sees another dip in COVID cases, logs 5,476 new infections

COVID cases in India witness a dip as the country logged 5,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With this, the active COVID cases stand at 59,442, taking the weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent.

Ministry, in a press release, informed that the last 24 hours saw 9,754 recoveries from the virus and 158 COVID deaths.

As many as 9,09,985 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted a cumulative of over 77.28 crore (77,28,24,246) COVID tests.

With the administration of more than 26.19 lakh doses (26,19,778) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.83 Crore (1,78,83,79,249).

( With inputs from ANI )

