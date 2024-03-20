India successfully test-fires indigenous 1500 HP engine for Main Battle Tanks

New Delhi, 20 March The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that it has successfully test-fired the first indigenous 1500 Horsepower (HP) engine for Main Battle Tanks at BEML’s Engine division in Mysuru complex.

The MoD said that the first test-firing of the 1500 HP engine signifies the completion of Generation One, focusing on technology stabilisation. Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO laboratory, and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing.

The project is slated for completion by mid-2025.

The 1500 HP engine represents a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as high power-to-weight ratio, and operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments. Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally.

Inaugurating the Test Cell, the Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane described the achievement as a transformative moment which will enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

CMD of BEML Shantanu Roy stated that the accomplishment solidifies BEML's position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation's needs in this critical sector.

The Defence Secretary also inaugurated the ‘Wall of Fame’ to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the BEML team.

He said it symbolises their contribution towards advancing the defence capabilities of the country and achieving milestones in indigenous technological innovation.

