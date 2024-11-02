India Summons Canadian High Commission Representative After Allegations Against Amit Shah by Minister

Days after the Washington Post reported on the Canadian government's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Khalistani extremists in the country, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday, November 2, that they had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi yesterday, in response to this absurd accusation.

India has termed allegations against the Union Minister as "absurd and baseless." Canada Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison had told members of the country's Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Tuesday that Amit Shah had ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence gathering targeting Khalistani extremists.

Replying to a question on Friday in a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a representative of the Canadian High Commission had been summoned on Thursday (October 29) and a diplomatic note was handed over.

"We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday, a diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024," he added.

"It was conveyed in the note that the government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the committee by deputy minister David Morrison," Randhir Jaiswal said, reported news agency PTI.