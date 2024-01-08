India summons Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb Over Escalating Row

Following the dispute over derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has summoned Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb.

Three Maldivian ministers were suspended for their comments, described by former Deputy Speaker Eva Abdulla as "shameful and racist." Abdulla, in a news interview, urged Indians to end the boycott campaign against Maldives, initiated after the ministers' tweets.

This controversy ignited when Maldivian ministers targeted India and PM Modi with derogatory remarks after he posted photos and videos from his visit to Lakshadweep. In response, many Indians on social media claimed to have canceled planned holidays to the Maldives, while Bollywood celebrities advocated for Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination.

This Tensions between the two nations have been strained since the election of Mohamed Muizzu, perceived as a pro-China leader, as President. Muizzu, after assuming the top post, advocated for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives citing security concerns.