India, Sweden host Industry Transition Dialogue ahead of Stockholm+50

New Delhi, June 1 Ahead of the Stockholm+50, the crucial environment summit, India on Wednesday emphasised that it is the time to celebrate 50 years of collaborative action and at the same time, also to introspect what has been achieved and what more is yet to be done.

Stockholm+50 is a global environmental meeting to be held on June 2 and 3 to commemorate the first-ever conference of the United Nations on Human Environment in 1972.

"The developing world needs not just an industrial 'transition', but an industrial renaissance - a flowering of industries that will create jobs and prosperity along with a clean environment. The developed nations, with their historical experiences, must take lead in the global transition towards net-zero and low carbon industry," Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

"When we celebrate 50 years of collaborative actions, at the same time, it is important to introspect on what has been achieved and what more is yet to be done," he said at the Industry Transition Dialogue as a part of the joint initiative with Sweden, the Leadership for Industry Transition (LeadIT) at Stockholm.

The LeadIT initiative lays specific focus on hard to abate sectors that are key stakeholders in the global climate action and require specific interventions.

Yadav said that this high level of dialogue (of LeadIT) has contributed to the UN Conference 'Stockholm+50' on the theme of "a healthy planet for the prosperity of all-our responsibility, our opportunity" that will also set the agenda for COP27, the annual climate change conference to be held at Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh five months later.

Apart from Yadav, the event was also addressed by Sweden's Minister for Climate and the Environment, Annika Strandhall, a statement from the Indian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister said here.

He also updated the audience about the progress made under the initiative that includes the sectoral road mapping, workshops and industrial field visits to facilitate knowledge sharing and combined efforts. India chaired the roundtable dialogue on 'Priorities for Implementation 2022-23'.

With Japan and South Africa joining as the latest members of the initiative, the total membership of LeadIT has increased to 37 countries and companies together that shared their initiatives, success stories and plans for the future.

