India to get its 15th President today

Today 21th July, India will get its 15th President, the counting of votes will begin at 11 am. The two contenders for the presidential elections are Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of the Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.

The votes counting will be done by counting officers, though the process officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, and media persons can be allowed in the counting process.

