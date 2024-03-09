India Warns Citizens Against Taking Risky Jobs with Russian Army

In light of the recent deaths of two Indian nationals working as support staff for Russian military units, India issued a statement urging its citizens to refrain from risking their lives by pursuing such employment opportunities. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's commitment to securing the prompt release of all individuals employed in similar roles, stressing that many Indians had been deceived into working for the Russian Army. New Delhi has reportedly raised concerns with Moscow regarding this issue.

In his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal appealed to Indian nationals to not get swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army, saying it is fraught with danger and risk to life.

The MEA spokesperson's comments at his weekly media briefing came days after 30-year-old Indian national Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, who was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, was killed. The Indian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday confirmed Asfan's death in a post on X without mentioning the reason or circumstances behind his demise.

Asfan became the second Indian casualty following the demise of Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, a 23-year-old from Gujarat who was killed in a Ukrainian airstrike in the Donetsk region last month while serving as a security assistant. Jaiswal disclosed that approximately 20 Indians have reached out to the Indian authorities, and efforts are underway to establish contact with others, aided by the recent emergence of certain videos. The precise count of Indians engaged as support staff for the Russian Army remains uncertain. Expressing concern, Jaiswal emphasized that several Indian nationals had been misled into joining the Russian Army. He reiterated that India has lodged a strong protest with the Russian government, urging for the swift discharge of these individuals.

The MEA spokesperson said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on "false pretexts and promises. The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents, he said.