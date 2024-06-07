India Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka for Next Five Days

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued various weather predictions relating to the areas around the country. The onset of monsoon and persisting heatwave have created varying weather conditions across the subcontinent.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: When Will Rains Arrive in Mumbai? Here's What Weather Experts Say



Status on Heatwaves

The IMD said on Friday that no heatwave conditions were reported in any parts of the country on Thursday. The highest maximum temperature was 45.2 degrees Celcius reported at Orai in Uttar Pradesh.

i. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.



ii. Rainfall/thunderstorm likely at a few places likely to continue over Northwest India during next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/psKU2jUVcf — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024

Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Maharashtra, Coastal, and North Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days. Additionally, for the next two days, rainfall/thunderstorms are likely at a few places over Northwest India. The Department said that favorable weather conditions for Northwest Monsoon to advance in Mumbai, Telangana, Coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, parts of South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha in the next 3-4 days.



Orange Alert in Kerala

Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted for these areas: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad (today) and Kannur, Kasargod, Wayanad, and Kozhikode (tomorrow, June 8th).

Thiruvananthapuram | IMD issues Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in three districts of Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for today and for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for tomorrow.



A Yellow alert for moderate rain is issued for Pathanamthitta,… pic.twitter.com/A7h80I9PUo — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024



Light Showers in Rajasthan

Next 48 hours, according to Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma, areas in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Bharatpur are likely to receive hailstorms and light rainfall.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma says, "In the next 48 hours, some areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur of Western Rajasthan will receive light rainfall and hailstorm...Thunderstorms and duststorms will be recorded in areas of Eastern… pic.twitter.com/0xDgPx7f8q — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

North-East Weather

Northeastern states in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, etc. are expected to witness light to modern rainfalls in the next 7 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted in some of these areas.



North India

Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are forecasted to experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the next 4-5 days. Additionally, rainfall activity is expected to intensify over these areas post Jun 12.