Mumbai Weather Update: When Will Rains Arrive in Mumbai? Here's What Weather Experts Say

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the onset of monsoon in the state on June 6. On Wednesday morning, the pre-monsoon showers brought some relief to the financial capital Mumbai from the heat. Several parts of the state have been reeling under heat wave conditions for the past few days. The forecast of the arrival of monsoon will reduce the high temperatures and heat waves in some regions in the coming days. On June 6, the IMD predicted that the southwest monsoon will reach Mumbai, the rest of Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and southern parts of Chhattisgarh by June 9 or 10.

So far, the progress of the monsoon has been almost normal, the IMD said. However, some areas are yet to receive any rainfall at all. The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai by June 10 or June 11.

What do experts have to say?

"Conditions are favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon winds over some more parts of central Arabian Sea. Rains will occur over remaining parts of Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, some parts of Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha, and some parts of Bay of Bengal in the next 3-4 days."

IMD Mumbai's director general of meteorology said, "The monsoon has reached the lower Konkan on June 6. By morning, it had reached Ratnagiri and Solapur. The next four days are favorable for the progress of the monsoon in Maharashtra. The monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai around June 9-10."

"Next week, the monsoon will move further north and cover half the country. Heatwave conditions are unlikely to form in the monsoon-hit areas anymore. Rainfall in June has been normal so far," IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology at Skymet Weather, said, "The progress of the monsoon has returned to normal so far. Rainfall in India has so far been deficient. But in the next three to four days, the monsoon will reach Pune, Mumbai etc." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms in northwest India till Friday. Heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail over east India, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of North Madhya Pradesh in the next five days.