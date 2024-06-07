Mumbai: City to Experience 22 High Tide Days During Monsoon Months, Peaking at 4.8 Meters in September

Mumbai: From the first week of June, Mumbai will witness waves of 4.5 meters in the sea. Between June 5 and 8, there will be high tide in the sea every day. In the four months of this monsoon, there will be a total of 22 days of high tides. The biggest tide will come on September 20, with 4.80 meters high waves.

The civic body has announced the high and low tide schedule for the upcoming monsoon and this year there will be 22 major tides. In the first week of June, there will be four consecutive days of high tide. Surrounded by the sea on all sides, Mumbai is prone to high tides during the monsoon. Although the sea is rough during the rainy season, waves above 4.5 meters will be possible and at the same time, if there is heavy rain, the water does not get drained naturally. In contrast, sea tide water enters the city through rain channels. This leads to waterlogging in low-lying areas. Therefore, tide times are very important.

High Tides in June

Day Time Height 6 June 12:05 pm 4.69 mt 7 June 12:50 pm 4.67 mt 8 June 1:34 pm 4.58 mt 23 June 1:09 pm 4.51 mt 24 June 1:53 pm 4.54 mt 25 June 14:36 pm 4.53 mt



