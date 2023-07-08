India will go back 1000 years if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, says Assam Deputy Speaker

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 8 : Senior BJP leader and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin said that if accidentally Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of India, then the country will go at least 1000 years back.

Dr Numal Momin toldthat the people's choice is Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi can't touch the halfway mark of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The opposition may project Rahul Gandhi as a Prime Ministerial candidate, but the public will not accept it. Because the person who himself says in the parliament that 'Main Pappu Hu' means he himself acknowledges and recognizes that he is not worthy to lead this nation, so there is no question that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of India," Dr Numal Momin said.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of India, then it will be a black day for Indian politics, and this will be the end of development for the poor, and India will go back at least 1000 years.

"So, there is no question that the people will accept Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of India as of now. Because the people want dynamism, progress, growth, peace, people want to work together, and the integrity of our nation. The choice of the people is Narendra Modi; people love Narendra Modi. If you see his popularity, Rahul Gandhi can't touch the halfway mark of the popularity of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dr Numal Momin said.

Numal Momin, on Thursday, said the BJP-led NDA will sweep next year's Lok Sabha elections, winning more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Momin said the saffron party was on course to winning a third, straight term at the Centre, adding, "The BJP-led NDA, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win more than 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People want development and they trust the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra Modi to deliver the goods.

"Reacting to the political developments in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state with 8 fellow rebel MLAs, Momin said, "The developments will add more strength to the NDA ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls."

Earlier, on Thursday, the BJP held a meeting in Guwahati to lay out its roadmap and a chart a plan of action focusing on the Northeast and eastern states West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

