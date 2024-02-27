"India Will Have Its Own Space Station by 2035," Says PM Modi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India aims to have its own space station by the year 2035, marking a significant leap in the country's space exploration capabilities. Speaking at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi shared the government's vision for the future of India's space program.

"By 2035, India will have its own space station in space that will help us study the unknown expanses of space. In this period of Amrit Kaal, an Indian astronaut will land on the surface of the moon on our own rocket," stated PM Modi, emphasizing the country's commitment to space exploration and scientific advancement.

PM Modi praised the rapid progress made by India in space technology over the past decade, highlighting that India has launched approximately 400 satellites in the last 10 years compared to only 33 satellites a decade earlier. He expressed his delight that most of the equipment used in the upcoming Gaganyaan mission is "Made in India," aligning with the nation's goal of self-reliance in space technology.

The Prime Minister revealed the names of the four astronauts selected for India's first human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, scheduled for launch in 2024-25. The chosen Indian Air Force pilots are Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. These astronauts underwent training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

"I want to congratulate them on behalf of the entire country. You are the pride of today's India. These are not just four names and four humans, but four forces taking 140 crore aspirations to space," said PM Modi, highlighting the significance of the upcoming space mission.

While on a visit to Kerala, PM Modi reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan mission at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and bestowed 'astronaut wings' upon the selected individuals. He commended India's success in the space sector, noting its positive impact on nurturing a scientific temperament among the country's youth.

The Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight program, is currently in the preparatory stages at various ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) centers. The project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission, safely returning them to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

In addition to Gaganyaan, PM Modi highlighted the nation's recent space achievements, such as the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole in 2023 and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission. These accomplishments not only solidify India's position in the global space economy but also fuel the growth of the private space sector within the country.

Looking ahead, India's ambitious space exploration plans include setting up the 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040. These initiatives underscore India's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and scientific discovery.

The Gaganyaan mission, with its demonstrator missions like the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT), and Test Vehicle (TV) flights, is a testament to India's dedication to ensuring the safety and reliability of its space systems. The LVM3 rocket, known for its reliability, has been identified as the launch vehicle for the Gaganyaan mission.