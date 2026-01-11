India Will One Day Have a Hijab-Clad Woman as PM, Says Owaisi;BJP Calls Remark Irresponsible

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that a hijab-clad woman would one day become India’s prime minister, asserting that the Indian Constitution grants equal rights to citizens from all communities—unlike Pakistan, where only members of one religion can occupy the top constitutional posts. His remarks triggered a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP, which termed the statement “irresponsible” and accused Owaisi of presenting half-truths, claiming that many Muslim women oppose the practice of wearing the hijab.

Addressing an election rally on Friday in Maharashtra’s Solapur ahead of the January 15 civic polls, Owaisi said, “The Constitution of Pakistan states that only a person belonging to one religion can become the country’s prime minister or president. But the Indian Constitution, written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, clearly states that any citizen can become the prime minister, a chief minister, or even a mayor.”

“By the grace of the Almighty, the day will come when neither I nor the present generation will be around, but a daughter wearing a hijab will become the prime minister of India,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president said. “I am confident that the day will surely come. The hate you are spreading against Muslims will not last long,” he added, targeting the ruling party. During the rally, Owaisi also appealed to voters not to support candidates fielded by or backed by parties led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (NCP).

Reacting to Owaisi’s remarks, BJP MP Anil Bonde accused him of making irresponsible statements and misleading the public. He claimed that many Muslim women were against wearing the hijab, stating that no one wanted subjugation, and referred to protests by women in Iran against the practice. Bonde further alleged that a demographic imbalance was increasing in India and urged Hindus to unite. Referring to the ongoing debate over who will become the mayor of Mumbai, where the BJP has asserted that the next first citizen of the state capital would be Marathi and Hindu, Owaisi said such discussions surface only during election periods.