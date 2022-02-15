India witnesses 300 pc increase in seizure of Heroin in last 5 years: NCB DG

//ncb.cyberchallenge.in

The first prize for the winners will be Rs 2.50 lakh followed by Rs 2 lakh for the second prize winner and Rs 1.50 lakh for the third prize winner. The consolation prize for the fourth and fifth place will be Rs 25,000 each.

The NCB chief has appealed to everyone, particularly students and technical experts to participate in the 'Darkathon 2022' to test their skills and to help the country in finding a solution for the challenges that emerged due to misuse of technology.

Cybercrimes have permeated almost every facet of society and are growing in volume, velocity and sophistication with each passing day, posing challenges to the best efforts of law enforcement agencies in India and across the world. The anonymity offered by dark web has drawn criminals in all garbs to flock to it for aiding and abetting their crimes. Darknet markets offering illegal substances and services to people have emerged as one of the major challenges to law enforcement across the globe. Drugs are the most widely offered illegal substance in all of the darknet markets.

