India witnesses rise in covid cases with 3,712 new infections, 5 deaths

India registered a rise in Covid-19 infections as it recorded 3,712 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, against 2,745 reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, 5 Covid fatalities were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,24,641.

Meanwhile, active caseload has slightly risen to 19,509 infections, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

With 2,584 patients getting cured of the contagion in the same time span, total number of recoveries reached 4,26,20,394. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate declined to 0.84 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.67 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,41,989 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.13 crore.

As of Thursday morning, Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.70 crore.