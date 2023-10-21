India, Zambia agree on collaboration in manufacturing of small arms and ammunition

New Delhi, Oct 21 India and Zambia on Friday agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing of small arms, ammunition and other defence equipment in the east African country, the Defence Ministry said.

The agreement came in a meeting between Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Zambia's Permanent Secretary, Defence, Norman Chipakupaku, it said.

During the meeting, both sides underlined the historic and longstanding relationship between the two countries and looked forward to deepening the bilateral defence ties.

The MoU on Defence Cooperation signed between India and Zambia in 2019 provides a framework for collaboration in various areas of defence.

Aramane assured the Zambian side of cooperation in military training and capacity building of the country’s defence forces through various military courses and deputation of Indian training teams, the official added.

He also highlighted the performance capabilities of Indian defence industries in varied gamut of operations under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The MoD said that Chipakupaku extended his appreciation towards the advancement of Indian defence industries and looked forward to their support through high-quality and cost-effective equipment for the modernisation of Zambian defence forces.

Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing of small arms, ammunition and other defence equipment in Zambia. A 15-member delegation led by the Permanent Secretary, Defence, is on a visit to India from October 15 to 22. The delegation has visited various establishments of Indian armed forces as well as manufacturing facilities of various Indian defence industries, both public and private, the Defence Ministry official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor