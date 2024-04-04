Indian Air Force Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing in Ladakh, Sustains Damage

An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh's Area of Responsibility (AOR) on April 3, 2024. The landing was prompted by the challenging terrain and high altitude conditions. Unfortunately, during the landing process, the helicopter sustained damage.

Both pilots aboard the aircraft are safe and have successfully recovered to the nearest airbase. Following the incident, a Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the precautionary landing and the subsequent damage to the helicopter.