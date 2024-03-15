Indian Air Force Chief Visits Maintenance Command Headquarter, Appreciates Team for Efforts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 15, 2024 01:38 PM2024-03-15T13:38:09+5:302024-03-15T13:40:21+5:30
During a visit to the Maintenance Command headquarters, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addressed field commanders at Commanders' Conference in Nagpur. The conference was held at Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur on 14 & 15 March.
While addressing the commanders, the Chief of Air Staff appreciated that HQ MC and its Units are playing a vital role in the sustenance of various fleets and systems. During the visit, the CAS was apprised of the efforts initiated towards achieving self-reliance in the assigned tasks, thereby reducing dependence on the foreign OEMs.
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addressed field commanders of Maintenance Command at Commanders' Conference held at Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur on his 2 days visit to HQ MC on 14 & 15 March 24.— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024
