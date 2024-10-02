Indian Air Force Helicopter Air-Dropping Relief Material Makes Emergency Landing in Bihar After Technical Snag (Watch Video)

An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter made an emergency landing in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Wednesday, October 2, due to a technical snag. According to the report, the helicopter was on flood relief duty in the Bihar area, dropping relief material in the flood-hit state.

A senior police officer said the copper was returning from Darbhanga after delivering relief supplies, reported TOI. The SSP said the helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel, and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required."

IAF Chopper Makes Forced Landing In Bihar

#WATCH | An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in inundated area during flood relief operations in Muzaffarpur in the Sitamarhi sector of Bihar



According to IAF, the chopper had three personnel onboard including two pilots who are… pic.twitter.com/TLWGWNFJLv — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

The Principal Secretary of the disaster management department, Pratyaya Amrit, told NDTV that a major accident was averted because of the pilot's presence of mind. He said the helicopter engine failed, and the pilot ensured that it landed in shallow water with no people around.

The helicopter was an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)-Dhruv, which is used by the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy. The fleets of these helicopters were recently grounded twice because of technical concerns over certain components.