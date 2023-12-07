Indian ambassador met 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar: MEA

The Indian ambassador to Qatar held a meeting with eight former Indian Navy personnel who are currently on death row just four days ago. Additionally, two hearings occurred regarding an appeal that has been filed against the capital punishment imposed on them by a Qatari court.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said this at a media briefing on Thursday. The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

As you know, we filed an appeal that is from the families and the detainees. Two hearings have since been held. One, I think on November 30 and the other on November 23, Bagchi said when asked about the case. I think the next hearing is coming up soon. We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all eight of the men in prison on December 3. We will continue to follow (the matter), he added.

Asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the matter with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani when they met on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai last week, Bagchi did not give a direct reply and referred to Modi's post on 'X'. We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar, the prime minister had said.



