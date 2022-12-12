Indian and Chinese troops clash in Arunachal LAC, several injured

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

According to a report of India Today, Some Indian soldiers were injured in the clash. On December 9, the Chinese troops clashed with the Indian soldiers at the LAC in Tawang sector, as per sources. The face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides.

Following the incident, sources said that India's commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to "restore peace and tranquility".