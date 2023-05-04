Indian Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

By ANI | Published: May 4, 2023 12:05 PM 2023-05-04T12:05:02+5:30 2023-05-04T12:10:02+5:30

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 : An Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, ...

Indian Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar | Indian Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Indian Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Next

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 : An Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Army officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, an Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed in the Marwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar today.

The pilots have suffered injuries but are safe, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this March, two pilots were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh.

A search operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police after the crash.

Accordong to officials Army's Cheetah helicopter was on an operational sortie when it lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller. It was reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Kishtwar Indian Army Sashastra seema bal jammu army Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2019 Indian Army Force Us Army Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistani Army Arakan Army Pakistan Army Jammu University