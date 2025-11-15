Indian Army conducts drill to assess battle readiness in Rajasthan's Thar desert

Jaipur, Nov 15 The Ranbankura Division of the Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command, on Saturday, conducted an extensive validation exercise in Rajasthan's Thar Desert at the Mahajan Field Firing Range to assess its battle readiness and operational efficiency, Army officials said.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Sapta Shakti Command Army Commander, reviewed the proceedings of the exercise aimed to refine tactical procedures, enhance inter-arms coordination and test the seamless integration of all entities and detachments under challenging environment and terrain conditions.

The exercise tested the troops' endurance, discipline and ability to perform in a realistic high-intensity battlefield environment.

The exercise focused on ensuring that combined arms operations comprising of infantry, mechanised forces, air defence, artillery fire support, engineers and logistics, was conducted with precision and agility.

Emphasis was also placed on practising command and control procedures, intelligence, coordination and effective incorporation of Ashni Platoons (drones) to enhance combat readiness.

The participating troops successfully validated operational plans, logistics resilience and communication networks, aptly demonstrating the division's high state of preparedness and its ability to respond to evolving threats.

The formation displayed outstanding professionalism and teamwork in executing swift, synchronised and coordinated manoeuvres to meet complex operational challenges.

The Army Commander Lieutenant General Singh commended the participating troops for their professionalism, innovation and mission focus.

Their performance reflected the ethos of Indian Army commitment, courage and competence even in the most challenging conditions.

The Army Commander Lieutenant General Singh also interacted with the Bhairav Battalion and appreciated their high levels of training and operational preparedness.

The successful conduct and validation of refined tactics by incorporation of Ashni platoons, stand as a testament to the formations’ grit and determination to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against any external threat, said Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

