Indian Army Destroys Terror Launch Pads, Pakistani Army Posts After Drone and Missile Attacks

Following the intensification of drone and missile attacks from Pakistan, the Indian Army has inflicted further damage on Pakistani forces. Several Pakistani Army posts along the international border (I&B) have been destroyed and terrorist launching pads across the border have also been targeted and demolished. As Pakistan escalated its air strikes targeting civilian areas and military installations in India, the Indian Armed Forces responded with strong retaliatory strikes. Many of the posts used for launching attacks into India have been neutralised.

#WATCH | Pakistani Posts and Terrorist Launch Pads from where Tube Launched Drones were also being launched, have been destroyed by the Indian Army positioned near Jammu: Defence Sources



(Source - Defence Sources) pic.twitter.com/7j9YVgmxWw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

The Indian Army has released a video showing the destruction of terrorist launching pads across the border. These are the same locations from which attacks on India were being orchestrated. The video confirms that the Indian Army has struck and demolished the points used by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory.

Also Read | Pakistani Drone Shot Down Near Amritsar Border, Debris Recovered by Security Forces.

Pakistan also attempted to target the Indian airbase in Udhampur and made another failed attempt in Pathankot, both of which were successfully foiled by Indian forces. Additionally, there was an attempt to attack the BrahMos missile storage facility in Punjab, which was intercepted and neutralised mid-air.

Subsequently, Pakistan claimed that India had fired six ballistic missiles, resulting in four major explosions near key airports. According to Pakistan Army spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the targeted areas included Noor Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Shorkot. He stated, “Some time ago, India fired air-to-surface missiles using fighter jets. Now, wait for our response.”