Indian Army Releases First Footage of 'Operation Sindoor' Strikes in Pakistan and PoJK (Watch Video)

Following the Pahalgam terror attack which took 26 innocents lives, Indian Army took revenge in major operation named 'Operation Sindoor', which destroyed 9 training camps in Pakistan and POK. Hours after the attack Indian Army released a video on its official X handle. In this video, Indian Army soldiers are seen destroying Lashkar-e-Taiba's hideouts.

The Indian Army shared a 34-second video from the Abbas terrorist camp in Kotli, Pakistan, located 13 km from the Indian Line of Control (POJK). According to the Army, this camp is a training center for Lashkar-e-Taiba. More than 50 terrorists were being trained here.

OPERATION SINDOOR#JusticeServed



Target 2 – Gulpur Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 30 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Control Center and Base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Used for revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



DESTROYED AT 1.08 AM on 07 May 2025.… pic.twitter.com/JyYlZEAKgU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 7, 2025

OPERATION SINDOOR#JusticeServed



Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists.



DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025.… pic.twitter.com/OBF4gTNA8q — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 7, 2025

About Operation Sindoor

On Tuesday at 1:05 am, the Indian Army attacked the terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK i.e. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After this, chaos has spread throughout Pakistan. In this attack, the Indian Army attacked 9 terrorist bases. More than 90 terrorists have been killed. This retaliatory action by India was taken 15 days after the Pahalgam attack and was named 'Operation Sindoor'.

People in Pakistan are scared due to Operation Sindoor that took place late on Tuesday night. After the Indian Army released the video of this operation, there is chaos in Pakistan. An atmosphere of fear has been created among the people there.