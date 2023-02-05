Indian Army's 11 Para Special Forces unit doing exceptional job: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 11th raising day of Indian Army's 11 Para (Special Forces) in Assam on Sunday.

The AP Chief Minister's tweet stated, "The Parachute Regiment - 11 Para (SF) team is doing an exceptional job in North East region. Their bravery, valour and professionalism are unmatched."

"Glad to have addressed 11th Raising Day of the Force at Misamari, Assam today. Wished them best for their future endeavours," added Khandu.

Introduced in 2011, the 11 Para (SF) has been positioned in the North East region of the country to strengthen special operations in the area and are popularly called "vipers".

The Para SF units of the Indian Army are deployed in different parts of the northern and western borders to carry out special operations in both conventional and counter insurgency conflicts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor