Indian Army's field training exercise involving all entities held in Raj

Jaipur, Dec 1 Indian Army carried out one of its largest field training exercises involving all entities of war fighting, including civil agencies, on the western borders of Rajasthan, validating its actions in line with the resolve of 'Whole of the Nation' approach for decisive victory.

The training exercise culminated on Wednesday, said Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO, Defence, Rajasthan, on Thursday.

There were many firsts in this exercise which cemented the jointness and synergy between Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Border Security Force (BSF).

During the week-long exercise, there was on ground application and usage of numerous indigenous technologies and equipment validating their fusion in enhancing operational capabilities. The synergetic actions have also validated new concepts of war fighting in an integrated theatre.

For the first time, the senior most commanders of both Indian Army and Indian Air Force visited the troops in the forward areas and reviewed their inter-service coordination and interoperability, including that of the BSF.

The joint address by Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, and Air Marshal Vikram Singh, AOC-in-C, Southern Western Air Command, enhanced the moral and motivation of all ranks by instilling confidence among them.

During the concluding part of their visit, both the Commanders of Army and Air Force paid homage at the Longewala War Memorial dedicated to the bravehearts of 1971 Indo-Pak war. They lauded the courage and sacrifice of troops fighting together for ensuring territorial integrity of the nation.

