Indian Coast Guard celebrates its 47th Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday celebrated its 47th anniversary of 'dedicated and distinguished service' to the nation.

In an official release, the Coast Guard said, "The day is an opportune moment to reaffirm our resolute commitment and selfless service for safeguarding the maritime interests of our nation."

"The Indian Coast Guard over these four and half decades has matured into a resilient and professional force standing tall as the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world persistent in its commitment to serve the nation and its countrymen," it read.

The force patrolling the country's maritime borders has always been a sentinel of selfless service and is widely recognised by the International maritime fraternity, the release stated further.

"The spate of achievements during the preceding year underlines our commitment, mission readiness and prowess. The Eastern Seaboard alone has undertaken 130 SAR operations and 06 medical evacuations saving 296 precious lives, apprehension of 117 foreign fishermen along with 09 fishing boats for illegal fishing in Indian waters and seizing contraband worth 12.76 cr over the high seas," it read.

A ceremony was organised to celebrate the momentous occasion on January 31 and February 1 at Headquarters, Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard.

The event was attended by all CG Personnel, Veterans, senior officers from Indian Navy, CISF, CRPF and dignitaries from Central, State Governments and other agencies.

Further, according to the release, the Coast Guard continues to live up to its motto 'VAYAM RAKSHAMAH', meaning 'We Protect'.

( With inputs from ANI )

