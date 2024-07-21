Indian Coast Guard Continues Firefighting Operations on Cargo Vessel Off New Mangalore Coast; Body of Missing Filipino Found

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) continues its robust response to the fire incident onboard the cargo vessel MV Maersk Frankfurt off New Mangalore coast in Karnataka on Sunday, July 21.

According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) the body of one of the missing Filipino members of the 21 crew has been found dead due to a fire incident. The Indian Coast Guard is taking all measures to control the fire, they added.

Also Read | Cargo Ship Fire: ICG Continues To Combat Flames on Maersk Frankfurt off Karwar Coast (Watch Video).

According to the ANI, the fire in the forepart of the vessel has been suppressed, but heavy smoke continues to emanate, later the blaze erupted in the midship area.

Visuals From Vessel

@IndiaCoastGuard continues firefighting efforts on MV Maersk Frankfurt. #ICG helicopters are now deployed, with an ALH air-dropping 150 kg of Dry Chemical Powder to control the blaze. Visuals provide insights into the operation. #ICG#MaritimeSafety#Firefighting#MaerskFrankfurt… pic.twitter.com/20rqeJaqW1 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 20, 2024

ICG assets, including ships Sachet, Sujeet and Samrat, as well as helicopters and aircraft, are continuing firefighting operations on a burning cargo vessel in the sea.

Late on Friday night, the Indian Coast Guard control room in Mumbai had received a distress call from container carrier MV Maersk Frankfurt 50 NM off Karwar regarding a major fire onboard. ICG Dornier and ships Sachet, Sujeet and Samrat were immediately pressed into action. An additional aircraft was also mobilized to augment Search and Rescue efforts. The Coast Guard said that firefighting was in progress to avert ecological disaster and ensure the safety of the vessel and crew.