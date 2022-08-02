Indian Coast Guard saves 5 fishermen in Thrissur, conducts rescue operations at Alappuzha

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday rescued five fishermen and provided assistance after they reported engine failure off Alappuzha.

As soon as the information was received, the Indian Coast Guard jumped into action, and located the boat. All the occupants of the boat were evacuated to safety.

Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe) received a message from IG Coastal Police Station in Azhikod. On receipt of the distress message, the ICG promptly launched a search and rescue operation and Coast Guard Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Arnvesh operating nearby was immediately directed to proceed with maximum speed to rescue the five fishermen stranded at sea.

IFB Rashidha Mol, IFB Vadakkethoppil, and IFB John Bernice were in distress off Chettuva Estuary.

Amid rough seas and strong winds, ICGS Arnvesh successfully located the distressed boat and launched the rescue team for safe evacuation. Amidst inclement weather and rough sea condition, the evacuation team was able to defy the odds and save five precious lives at sea.

Notably, the Indian Coast Guard also promptly responded to provide assistance to fishermen in distress.

IFB Vadakkethoppil and IFB John Bernice reported engine failure off Alappuzha in Kerala. Indian Coast Guard Ship Saksham on patrol was diverted and promptly swung into action for rendering necessary assistance.

ICG Ship established communication with two stranded IFBs, all crew were safe and not willing to abandon the fishing boat. ICG ship is trying to get the boat safely to the shore despite the rough sea conditions prevailing in the area.

Such a successful search and rescue (SAR) mission reinforce the trust and confidence of the fishermen in the ICG as a leading SAR agency.

The poise and leverage of the ICG units operating at sea and carrying out myriad taskings as per ICG charter are able to respond to the distressed mariners in the shortest possible time to provide succour. Living up to the motto of ICG, vindicating the adage "Yatra, Tatra, Sarvatra."

( With inputs from ANI )

