Indian Embassy in Ukraine advises citizens to leave war-torn nation

New Delhi, Oct 19 The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday advised all Indian citizens, including students, to leave the war-torn nation at the earliest by available means, due to "deteriorating security situation" there.

The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy, also warns citizens against travelling to the war-ravaged nation due to "escalation of hostilities across Ukraine".

Ukraine was attacked by Russia in February this year and the war has escalated in the last eight months, with Russia having bombed several of its major cities.

