Indian Navy decommissions INS Magar after 36 years of service

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 6 : INS Magar, the oldest Landing Ship Tank (Large) of the Indian Navy, was decommissioned after 36 years of service at a Naval base in Kochi, an official statement said.

"INS Magar, the oldest Landing Ship Tank (Large) of the Indian Navy laid her oars on today after serving the nation for 36 years. A solemn decommissioning ceremony was held at Naval Base in Kochi. The ship commanded by Cdr Hemant V Salunkhe was decommissioned at a sunset ceremony held at Naval Base Kochi. Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi also Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command who also had been at the helm of the ship from 2005-06 were the Chief Guest for the ceremony," the statement said.

Prior to the decommissioning ceremony, a Barakhana was orgsed by the ship in honour of erstwhile Commanding Officers, Officers, men and veterans who had served onboard the ship.

Amongst the dignitaries, Air Marshal B Mkantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command graced the occasion. In addition, the ceremony was witnessed by personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration.

A ship's timeline and special postage cover were also released during the event.

INS Magar was launched on 16 Nov 1984 by Meera Tahili and commissioned on 18 Jul 1987 at Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers Limited, Kolkata by late Admiral RH Tahili.

"The ship had the unique distinction of being the first indigenous ship of the Indian Navy with more than 5500 GRT and the first ship of the LST (L) class. During her service, she participated in numerous operations, amphibious exercises and humtarian missions noteworthy being Op Samudra Setu wherein more than 4000 Indian nationals were repatriated from various corners of the world, during the COVID-19 pandemic," the press release said.

"The ship was also instrumental in the evacuation of over 1300 survivors post Tsunami in 2004 and had been part of several joint military exercises with the Indian Army. In 2018, the ship was converted into a Training ship and joined the First Training Squadron at Kochi," it mentioned.

Indian Navy had orgsed various outreach activities with INS Magar prior to its decommissioning.

"As a precursor to the decommissioning, various outreach activities were conducted by the ship. A blood donation camp was orgsed in collaboration with Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi on 16 Feb 23. A cycle expedition was conducted from Kochi to Trivandrum from 22-27 Feb 23 boosting jointmanship and synergy with 91 Infantry Brigade. 20 sea warriors of the ship undertook a bike expedition from Pune to Kochi from 27 Mar-08 Apr 23 fostering a spirit of camaraderie with its affiliated Army Unit, the Bombay Sappers," it mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor